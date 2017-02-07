Internet Jerks Are Actually Body Shaming Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga hands down gave one of the best Superbowl shows ever! However, there were a few too many people watching her stomach rather than her unbelievable performance.

Believe it or not, there are people trying to throw shade at Lady Gaga’s body! Here are just a few comments from social media…

Gotta get to the gym today. Can't get the Lady Gaga pudge — Jeremiah Kinsey (@JKinsey94) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga gotta cover that stomach back up — KM (@KingKevinM_) February 6, 2017

Seriously people! Shut up! Gaga looked amazing! And of course her Little Monsters shut it down real quick!

Ppl fat shaming Lady Gaga after her performance…Well if shes fat I wanna be too bc her bod is amazing. Shes beautiful so are all u ladies pic.twitter.com/bquwt882Gy — em.ay.dee.dee.why (@maddymcconnon88) February 7, 2017

If lady gaga is fat i wanna be fat too — rissa (@marissaamiller) February 7, 2017

People fat shaming lady Gaga: pic.twitter.com/hiTAX1at97 — Ronnie Sunshine Bass (@DjentlyFraksYou) February 7, 2017

Yep, she’s flawless. We love you Gaga!