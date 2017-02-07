Lady Gaga’s Superbowl Roof Jump Was Prerecorded

How are they going to keep topping Super Bowl halftime shows?

Video is out now of Lady Gaga’s performance as it looked inside NRG Stadium – and Rebekah was right. It was all theater.

The drones? Taped a week earlier, because they had to. FAA rules wouldn’t let them use the airspace during the actual game.

The jump off the roof? Green screen movie magic. It was, as one headline put it, “a perfect illusion”. How it was all done is fascinating stuff, especially if you like stagecraft and peeking behind the curtains of a show.

As far as the 300 drones used in the opening shot, expect to see more of them. Disney already uses them at the Magic Kingdom, and Intel recently achieved the world record for simultaneous airborne unmanned aircraft by launching 500 of them.

In fact, some are calling drones the fireworks of the future.