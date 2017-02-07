Mandy Moore & Shane West Finally Give Us The “A Walk To Remember Reunion” We’ve Been Waiting For!

February 7, 2017 5:52 AM
Filed Under: 15th anniversary, a walk to remember, adam shankman, Mandy Moore, reuion, shane west

January 25th marked the 15th Anniversary of the movie, A Walk to Remember, which starred Mandy Moore and Shane West.

For many of us, this love story shaped our romantic relationships forever. Some of us are still searching for our Landon or Jamie. Just another reason to blame Nicholas Sparks for your failures in love.

But forget all that…Mandy Moore and Shane West just gave us the reunion moment we’ve all been waiting for!!! The two, along with A Walk to Remember director, Adam Shankman, reunited. Apparently, the three got together to caught up and reminisce.

Oh come on! We couldn’t get a better pic than this? We can barely see any of you people!

 

More from Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live