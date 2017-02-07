Mandy Moore & Shane West Finally Give Us The “A Walk To Remember Reunion” We’ve Been Waiting For!

January 25th marked the 15th Anniversary of the movie, A Walk to Remember, which starred Mandy Moore and Shane West.

For many of us, this love story shaped our romantic relationships forever. Some of us are still searching for our Landon or Jamie. Just another reason to blame Nicholas Sparks for your failures in love.

But forget all that…Mandy Moore and Shane West just gave us the reunion moment we’ve all been waiting for!!! The two, along with A Walk to Remember director, Adam Shankman, reunited. Apparently, the three got together to caught up and reminisce.

Welp. These 2 gentlemen are still some of the best around. Loved catching up with ya, @theshanewest and @adamshankman. My ❤ is full. #awalktoremember #reunion A photo posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:27pm PST

Oh come on! We couldn’t get a better pic than this? We can barely see any of you people!