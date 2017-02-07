Pregnant Woman’s Belly Looks Like Giant Boob

February 7, 2017 6:46 AM
Ahhhhh pregnancy. It’s such a beautiful thing. There’s literally a life growing inside you.

Unfortunately, it’s not all glamorous. Your feet swell. It’s hard to sleep towards the end. Random strangers think it’s ok to touch your belly. And at some point, your bellybutton will go from an innie to an outie overnight.

Your newfound outie isn’t really a big deal…until your husband points out that your belly looks like a giant boob! Rather than get mad about the comment, Redditor Ness51 decided to go with it! After hearing her hubby’s comments, she decided use her makeup to make it look a little more realistic.

Now, the image you are about to see may be considered NSFW, so scroll down at your own risk.

View post on imgur.com

Yep, that looks like a giant boob! We aren’t sure what’s more impressive…that her belly really does look like a boob or her fantastic makeup skills.

 

 

Listen Live