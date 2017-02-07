Texas Ranks #10 As The Happiest State To Live In For 2016

February 7, 2017 5:25 AM
Well, well, well…will you look at that! Texas is one happy place to live!

A new poll from Gallup Healthways just released their Happiest States list for 2016. The questions were based on  sense of purpose, social relationships, financial lives, community involvement, and physical health. Each questioned was weighted to give an overall well-being score…100 being the highest grade, 0 being the lowest grade.

And the Top 10 goes to…

  1. Hawaii – 65.2
  2. Alaska – 64
  3. South Dakota – 63.7
  4. Maine – 63.6
  5. Colorado – 63.5
  6. Vermont – 63.5
  7. Arizona – 63.4
  8. Montana – 63.2
  9. Minnesota – 63.2
  10. Texas – 63.1

Click HERE to read the full list.

Now, on the really important information. Where is the unhappiest place to live in the United States? Sadly, West Virginia came in dead last with a rating of 58.9. Ouch!

 

