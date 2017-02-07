The Stranger Things Kids Watching Their New Trailer Is All of Us

February 7, 2017 2:37 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Stranger Things, Trailer, Watching

Turns out it wasn’t just all of us losing our minds when Netflix unveiled its first look at season two of Stranger Things during the Super Bowl. Following the nostalgic teaser for season two came a couple of hints about the premiere date and the show setting  a year after the first season. But the best part about this trailer was the contagious enthusiasm that came from the characters themselves watching the season two trailer. It was exactly how we were all feeling! It’s adorable.

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live