Watch Jimmy Kimmel Welcome Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady… ahem Matt Damon!

February 7, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
If you missed New England Patriot’s Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady… make that Matt Damon… attempt to sneak onto Jimmy Kimmel Live… as Tom Brady… here ya go!

Plus, watch Rich Eisen interview Matt after his Jimmy Kimmel appearance.

 

Gotta give Boston it’s party time…:). Enjoy it now, because the Cowboys will be in full effect next season!!!

