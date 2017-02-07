Your Vehicle’s Data Could Eventually Be Worth More Than The Vehicle

More and more vehicles have sensors and cameras that track it’s performance, surroundings, and that information is valuable and according to CNN will probably be monetized in the near future.

Recently I told you that Texas has been chosen to be a testing ground for self-driving vehicles, and according to Tom Coughlin, founder of of Coughlin Associates, 1 self-driving vehicle can generate 1 gigabyte of data per second. Thirty seconds of driving could fill up the memory of an iPhone.

Eran Shir, CEO of Nexar (a vehicle communication company) told CNN, “By collecting data from vehicles, you effectively digitize the public space, unlocking potential safety, security, municipal and commercial benefits.”

Currently, Otonomo, an Israeli startup, sells vehicle date, which works with parking apps. When looking for a parking space, a vehicle can find an empty spot, thanks to cameras and sensors, which can really be helpful in congested areas of DFW. Otonomo CEO Ben Volkow predicts by 2020, automakers will earn more from data sales… than actual vehicle sales.

Hmm? Seems a little invasive. Shouldn’t the data from a person’s vehicle, be their own to sell, should they choose? I think if a company wants to sell data from a vehicle I own, I should receive a percentage, should I choose to participate. Thoughts?

