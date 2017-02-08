Bill Nye the Science Guy Returns To TV With New Netflix Show

February 8, 2017 4:03 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Bill Nye Saves The World, Bill Nye The Science Guy, ill Nye, Netflix

Bill Nye the Science Guy is best known from his PBS TV show of the same name that aired from 1993-1998, and recently he has also contributed to several viral videos.

Well Bill is coming back to your TV in his new Netflix TV Show, “Bill Nye Saves The World”. “Bill Nye – science guy, educator, mechanical engineer, and curator of curiosity – returns with a new show. Each episode of Bill Nye Saves the World tackles a specific topic or concept through lively panel discussions, wide-ranging correspondent reports from a crackerjack team, and Bill’s very special blend of lab procedure and sly personality,” Netflix wrote in the video description.

In the trailer released by Netflix the series promises to tackle Sex, Global Warming, GMOs, Technology, Alternative Medicine, and More.

It also appears the new show will feature celebrity appearances from Zach Braff, Rachel Bloom, Diamond Stone, Tim Gunn, Donald Faison, Wil Wheton, Joel McHale, and Steve Aoki.

Check out the Trailer above. “Bill Nye Saves The World” premieres on Netflix on April 21st of this year.

