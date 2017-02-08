Chili’s Lifts Permanent Ban On Pam Beesly Halpert (Jenna Fischer)

Many fans of ‘The Office’ will remember that Pam Beesly Halpert, played by Jenna Fischer, was permanently banned from Chili’s Bar & Grill after “The Dundies” episode. For those who don’t remember check out the video clip below:

Well in a funny call back to that moment on the show Jenna Fischer tweeted as she wlaked passed a Chili’s:

Should I try to go in? pic.twitter.com/HDpPqzA0by — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) February 6, 2017

Someone on the on the Chili’s twitter account noticed the tweet and re-tweeted Jenna’s with this response:

@jennafischer we hope you felt God tonight. — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) February 7, 2017

Which is a call back to this moment from that same episode:

On it’s own that is an amazing social media job by Chili’s, but they took it one step further by lifting the ban on Pam Beesly Halpert today:

BREAKING: Chili’s lifts permanent ban on Pam (@JennaFischer), welcomes her back to any #Chilis restaurant: https://t.co/jw76381O8K — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) February 7, 2017

“Effective immediately, Chili’s® Grill & Bar has removed the longstanding ban on a Scranton, Pennsylvania woman who allegedly caused a disturbance during a company awards party held at a Chili’s near the Pennsylvania town of Scranton,” The release began. “The woman, Pam Beesly Halpert, received a prestigious award for having the whitest sneakers in the company. After thanking her shoes and coworkers, the woman declared, “I feel God in this Chili’s tonight.”

The release wrapped up by saying, “”After reviewing the good conduct of Pam, I have decided to lift the now 11-year ban,” said Kelli Valade, President of Chili’s. “Pam is an inspiration to many and we welcome her with open arms.””

How cool is that? Jenna Fischer also loved the move by Chili’s:

So ‘The Office’ fans you might want to stop by your local Chili’s today and grab an order of baby back ribs to show your appreciation.