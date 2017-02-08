DaVinci’s Viola Organista Comes To Life

Ever hear of a viola organista? Neither had we. And, unless you’re familiar with one of Da Vinci’s more obscure drawings, you probably have never heard of one either.

Basically, it’s a combination of a piano and the violin – or in this case, several violins. Inside the organista, the keys trigger various strings which are mechanically pressed against revolving bows – producing what sounds like an entire string section.

The device had never been built up until a few years ago, and there are only a few of them in the world – but it sure would be fun to see one of these in your favorite Rock band.