DaVinci’s Viola Organista Comes To Life

February 8, 2017 5:24 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Da Vinci, piano, Violin

Ever hear of a viola organista? Neither had we. And, unless you’re familiar with one of Da Vinci’s more obscure drawings, you probably have never heard of one either.

Basically, it’s a combination of a piano and the violin – or in this case, several violins. Inside the organista, the keys trigger various strings which are mechanically pressed against revolving bows – producing what sounds like an entire string section.

The device had never been built up until a few years ago, and there are only a few of them in the world – but it sure would be fun to see one of these in your favorite Rock band.

More from Jody Dean
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live