DISD Parent Says Teacher With A Porn Past Shouldn’t Be Fired

A teacher recognized for her excellence has been fired by the Dallas ISD because of her past.

Resa Woodward says that nearly 20 years ago she was in an abusive relationship – with a husband who forced her into making adult videos. She eventually got out of the marriage and went to school, where she earned a Master’s degree before becoming a teacher. Woodward has taught now for more than 15 years, and has been honored as an outstanding educator in 11 of those – including twice by the Dallas ISD.

Then a few days ago, someone posted her past on Facebook – and now the district has terminated her.

Parents of her 6th Grade students at Balch Springs Middle School’s Steam Academy – which, by the way, is an all-girls school – are not happy, and are urging the district to reconsider.

