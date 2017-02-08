Have Doughnuts On The Brain? Kripsy Kreme Is Giving Them Away For Free All Month!

Don’t lie and say you do not want a doughnut right now.

If you need to satisfy your craving, Krispy Kreme has got your back. From now until the end of February, by purchasing any size of their new “smooth” or “rich” coffee brews, you will receive one of their famous original glazed doughnuts totally for free.

Krispy Kreme is now sourcing their beans from Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala and Sumatra for the two new blends, and describe “smooth” as a light roast, whereas “rich” is “medium-boiled.” They recommend the Smooth blend to be paired with coffee though, as it has a “light acidity to balance the sweetness and with nuttiness and citrus notes to complement the treats.”

