Here’s Is What People Want For Valentines Day

When it comes to pleasing your significant other Tuesday Feb. 14 for Valentines Day, instead of the traditional candy, flowers or jewelry, give your sweetheart a memorable experience, as reported by Reader’s Digest .

Researchers/authors Michael Norton and Elizabeth Dunn, co-authors of Happy Money: The Science of Smarter Spending, say 57% of Americans prefer an experience versus material things. Only 34% prefer to receive stuff.

“In study after study, people are in a better mood when they reflect on their experiential purchases, which they describe as ‘money well spent”, according to Norton and Dunn.

Norton and Dunn recommend using a teaser to increase excitement for your plans, “leave the night of Feb. 14th open–wear your favorite suit.”

According to Jeff Galak, an assistant professor of marketing at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business and author of a recent gift-giving study, surprises are not always best. Galak notes, “there may be times when the vacuum cleaner, a gift that is unlikely to wow most recipients when they open it on Christmas day, really ought to be at the top of the shopping list as it will be well used and liked for a long time.”

So, there are a couple choices… an experience… and a necessary gift that will be used years to come. I say careful with the vacuum cleaner idea… haha!

