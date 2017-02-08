In Honor Of John Wick 2…John Wick & His Dog Have Reversed Roles

February 8, 2017 8:13 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: dog wick, john wick, role reversal, Sequel

If you like action flicks, John Wick is a highly underrated “shoot em up” movie.

The premise is simple, Wick’s dead wife sends him a puppy from beyond the grave. Naturally, a bunch of bad guys break into Wick’s house and kill his new puppy. All hell break loose as we follow Wick during a revenge killing spree.

Since John Wick 2 hits theaters this weekend…the people at Rocket Jump made an homage short for the action hero. Ladies and gents, we give you Dog Wick.

In this movie, John Wick and Daisy have reversed roles. It’s about a dog that goes rogue after his human, John Wick, is brutally murdered. Yes, that’s right a dog wielding a gun!

It’s just plain epic!

