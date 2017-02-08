KLUV Word Tour: Amsterdam & Rotterdam

Another new nonstop for American Airlines, DFW to Amsterdam.

If you have never really considered going to the Netherlands, I can tell you first hand, these two cities are amazing. If you love art, just spending time in the Rijksmuseum, is worth the trip… but, then there are the canal cruises and the flower auction and the great restaurants and great cheeses!

~ Casey Carr

Join us September 3rd through September 10th, 2017.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is…

Per person based on double/triple occupancy$2399

Per person based on single occupancy$2849

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price includes…

Roundtrip airfare from DFW/Amsterdam

Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel

6-night hotel accommodations

Hotel service charges,and taxes

6 breakfasts/3 dinners Including Welcome Reception with cruise & Farewell Dinner

Porterage for one suitcase per person

Trafalgar Guide

The price does not include…