KLUV World Tour: Rome & Tuscany

Another new nonstop for American Airlines, DFW to Rome.

In the 40+ year history of Sharon Carr Travel, no destination is more requested than Italy. So, we have the perfect combination; Rome & Tuscany. You will fall in love with this beautiful country and its people and the weather is beautiful in Sept.!

~ Casey Carr

Join us September 12th through September 19th, 2017.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is…

Pricing

Per person based on double/triple occupancy$2499

Per person based on single occupancy$2899

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price includes…

Roundtrip airfare from DFW/Rome

Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel

6-night hotel accommodations

Hotel service charges,and taxes

6 breakfasts/3 dinners/1 lunch with cooking class

Porterage for one suitcase per person

Trafalgar tour guide

The price does not include…