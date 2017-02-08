KLUV World Tour: Rome & Tuscany

Another new nonstop for American Airlines, DFW to Rome.
In the 40+ year history of Sharon Carr Travel, no destination is more requested than Italy. So, we have the perfect combination; Rome & Tuscany. You will fall in love with this beautiful country and its people and the weather is beautiful in Sept.!
~ Casey Carr
Join us September 12th through September 19th, 2017.
To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.
The price is…
Pricing
- Per person based on double/triple occupancy$2499
- Per person based on single occupancy$2899
*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.
The price includes…
- Roundtrip airfare from DFW/Rome
- Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel
- 6-night hotel accommodations
- Hotel service charges,and taxes
- 6 breakfasts/3 dinners/1 lunch with cooking class
- Porterage for one suitcase per person
- Trafalgar tour guide
The price does not include…
- All personal expenses i.e. telephone, laundry, etc.
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Optional excursions
- Gratuities to guide and drivers
- Meals other than specified
- Airline baggage charges