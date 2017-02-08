KLUV World Tour: Rome & Tuscany

February 8, 2017 7:34 AM By Jody Dean
Another new nonstop for American Airlines, DFW to Rome.

In the 40+ year history of Sharon Carr Travel, no destination is more requested than Italy. So, we have the perfect combination; Rome & Tuscany. You will fall in love with this beautiful country and its people and the weather is beautiful in Sept.!

~ Casey Carr

Join us September 12th through September 19th, 2017.

To book your trip go to Sharon Carr Travel or call 1-800-648-4856 or 972-233-3300.

The price is…

Pricing

  • Per person based on double/triple occupancy$2499
  • Per person based on single occupancy$2899

*Taxes and fuel surcharges subject to change prior to departure of tour. Any increases will be noted in the final payment invoice.

The price includes…

  • Roundtrip airfare from DFW/Rome
  • Roundtrip transfers between airport and hotel
  • 6-night hotel accommodations
  • Hotel service charges,and taxes
  • 6 breakfasts/3 dinners/1 lunch with cooking class
  • Porterage for one suitcase per person
  • Trafalgar tour guide

The price does not include…

  • All personal expenses i.e. telephone, laundry, etc.
  • Alcoholic Beverages
  • Optional excursions
  • Gratuities to guide and drivers
  • Meals other than specified
  • Airline baggage charges
