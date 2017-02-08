Merriam-Webster Adds 1,000 New Words And Definitions To Dictionary

Merriam-Webster is making it easier to fill the world limit on all those upcoming term papers. 1,000 brand new words and definitions were added to the dictionary, which Lisa Schneider, Chief Digital Officer & Publisher at Merriam-Webster explained is a reflection of “both the breadth of English vocabulary and the speed with which that vocabulary changes.”

🎉🎊We just added more than 1,000 new words to the dictionary!🎉🎊 https://t.co/NhvqlXkHaP — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 7, 2017

Just a few of the words that will be added to the dictionary include:

binge-watch

humblebrag

net neutrality

up-fake

CRISPR

urgent care

arancini

EVOO

macaron

truther

FLOTUS

SCOTUS

face-palm

geek out

side-eye

weak sauce

ride shotgun

food insecure

mumblecore

safe space

snollygoster

Merriam-Webser’s editor-at-large Peter Sokolowski added in the statement, “These entries also highlight the value of crafting useful and readable definitions that require the unique expertise and experience of our staff.”

A full list of new words can be viewed HERE!

Via EW!