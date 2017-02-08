Merriam-Webster Adds 1,000 New Words And Definitions To Dictionary

Merriam-Webster is making it easier to fill the world limit on all those upcoming term papers. 1,000 brand new words and definitions were added to the dictionary, which Lisa Schneider, Chief Digital Officer & Publisher at Merriam-Webster explained is a reflection of “both the breadth of English vocabulary and the speed with which that vocabulary changes.”
Just a few of the words that will be added to the dictionary include:
binge-watch
humblebrag
net neutrality
up-fake
CRISPR
urgent care
arancini
EVOO
macaron
truther
FLOTUS
SCOTUS
face-palm
geek out
side-eye
weak sauce
ride shotgun
food insecure
mumblecore
safe space
snollygoster
Merriam-Webser’s editor-at-large Peter Sokolowski added in the statement, “These entries also highlight the value of crafting useful and readable definitions that require the unique expertise and experience of our staff.”
A full list of new words can be viewed HERE!
Via EW!