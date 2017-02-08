Merriam-Webster Adds 1,000 Words To The Dictionary

Merriam-Webster has added 1,000 words to the dictionary, and some are quite interesting!

Here are a few!

Most common spelling as a verb: face-palm

Most common spelling as a noun: facepalm

Us: https://t.co/6EIZh0hCAO

(GIF by @GIPHY Studios) pic.twitter.com/lvzKycTZgA — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 7, 2017

We now enter 'ghost' as a verb, and @giphy made us this GIF to celebrate the occasion.👻 https://t.co/hvj0UVimiK pic.twitter.com/T6sHSc9rYC — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 7, 2017

… and here’s one that’s finally official and occasionally a great synopsis for my show:).

Merriam-Webster has added m-a-n-y more, including “binge-watch”, “truther” and … “Snollygoster”…

Yes—like snollygoster, "a shrewd & unprincipled person, especially an unprincipled politician." Just added it back. https://t.co/DsYIshSZDU https://t.co/lv5HKPyNum — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 7, 2017

Click HERE to see more words Merriam-Webster has added… and feel free to cautiously add a few to your vocabulary and delete them when necessary… ha!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed