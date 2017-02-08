Merriam-Webster Adds 1,000 Words To The Dictionary

February 8, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Merriam-Webster has added 1,000 words to the dictionary, and some are quite interesting!

Here are a few!

… and here’s one that’s finally official and occasionally a great synopsis for my show:).

Merriam-Webster has added m-a-n-y more, including “binge-watch”, “truther” and … “Snollygoster”…

Click HERE to see more words Merriam-Webster has added… and feel free to cautiously add a few to your vocabulary and delete them when necessary… ha!

