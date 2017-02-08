Netflix Drops The Last Official Trailer For Marvel’s Iron Fist

February 8, 2017 6:26 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: David Rancken, David's Dateline, finn jones, iron fist, Netflix, Trailer

Netflix is smart for a number of different reasons. However their recent interest in Marvel might be the best move they’ve ever made. Recognizing there’s a demand for more superhero TV show than ever, Netflix capitalized on the movement with shows like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Daredevil.

The future of Marvel and Netflix doesn’t stop there either. The two companies have been working together on the Defenders. However, you can’t have the Defenders without one final character…Danny Rand, better known as the Iron Fist.

Yes! Yes! Yes! Iron Fist premieres on Netflix on march 17th.

 

