Parenting Hacks To Make Your Life A Little Easier

Raising a child is tough. It’s hard work, and it will probably be the most important thing ever does in their life. Which is why parents should never feel bad about finding little shortcuts here and there to make those jobs a little easier.

Buzzfeed put together this nifty list of 100 parenting hacks tha they say will get you from “birth to high school graduation.”

You can place a piece of tape on their favorite toys to lower the volume. Place a cupcake liner under a popsicle to keep those hands clean and sticky free.

How about using a straw to easily remove a strawberry’s stem?

🍓 cutting strawberries like a pro 😝 A video posted by Mimi (@drifabal) on Nov 5, 2014 at 2:56pm PST

Misplaced one of your things? Set up a scavenger hunt for your kid!

The pre-vacation "gather all the stuff I can never seem to find when I need it" preschooler scavenger hunt. This ain't my first rodeo 😉🙌 #morningswithHbear #momhacks A photo posted by Ruby Johnson (@ruby1508) on Mar 21, 2016 at 9:13am PDT

There are 100 different hacks to make parenting just a little bit easier, and you can check out the entire list HERE!

Via Buzzfeed