TEXAS Ranks In The Top 10 Best States For Singles

February 8, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Best Cities For Singles, Dating In Texas, How Texas Ranks For Singles, Singles in Texas, Texas, Texas Ranks Top 10 For Singles

WalletHub just released it’s report on 2017’s Best & Worst States for Singles!

All 50 states, including the District of Columbia, were compared across 23 key indicators of dating-friendliness. On a scale of 1 – 25 (1=best – 25=average), here’s how Texas rates!

  • 16th – Mobile-Dating Opportunities
  • 17th – Unemployment Rate for Single Population
  • 20th – Gender Balance of Singles
  • 21st – Movie Costs
  • 22nd – Average Beer & Wine Price
  • 24th – Median Annual Household Income

Overall, according to their report, Texas is the 6th Best State For Singles!

Being single, and lovin’ to mingle! Just another reason around 6800 people are moving into the DFW area per month:).

