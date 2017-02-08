TEXAS Ranks In The Top 10 Best States For Singles

WalletHub just released it’s report on 2017’s Best & Worst States for Singles!

All 50 states, including the District of Columbia, were compared across 23 key indicators of dating-friendliness. On a scale of 1 – 25 (1=best – 25=average), here’s how Texas rates!

16 th – Mobile-Dating Opportunities

– Mobile-Dating Opportunities 17 th – Unemployment Rate for Single Population

– Unemployment Rate for Single Population 20 th – Gender Balance of Singles

– Gender Balance of Singles 21 st – Movie Costs

– Movie Costs 22 nd – Average Beer & Wine Price

– Average Beer & Wine Price 24th – Median Annual Household Income

Overall, according to their report, Texas is the 6th Best State For Singles!

Being single, and lovin’ to mingle! Just another reason around 6800 people are moving into the DFW area per month:).

