Tornado Rips Through New Orleans

February 8, 2017 5:15 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: louisiana, New Orleans, Tornado

The images of Tuesday’s New Orleans tornado outbreak started hitting the internet almost before the storm had passed.

The storms caused widespread damage, and it’s thought that at least one of the twisters reached a strength of F4.

One of the more stunning clips came from a driver who literally paced a storm as it ripped through the eastern part of the city.

You’ve heard it said before, but seriously – even most storm chasers wouldn’t try this, so don’t try this at home! It’s about as close as you want to get in anything other than an Abrams tank.

