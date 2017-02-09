Alamo Drafthouse To Open New Location In Denton in 2018

February 9, 2017 9:53 AM By Jenny Q
Students of TWU, UNT, and Dentonites in general, Alama Drafthouse is coming to you.  The theater famous for its hot food and cool drinks will begin construction on a new location in Denton sometime next year.

A representative of Alamo Drafthouse spoke with The Dentonite, and confirmed the plans to open the new location.  “We are planning on building a location in Denton, but right now we are focusing on our other two cinemas that are being built.  We will start building in 2018 when we get plans finished and when the two new locations are finished.”

Alamo Drafthouse originally opened in 1997 in Austin, and the closest location right now to Denton is in Richardson, over 40 miles away.

Via The Dentonite

