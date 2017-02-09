CBS Evening News Opens By Calling Trump ‘Divorced From Reality’

“It has been a busy day for presidential statements divorced from reality.” The opening line from news anchor Scott Pelley this week.

The background was a photo of President Trump with the words “Reality Check.”

“Today, President Trump told a U.S. military audience that there have been terrorist attacks that one knows about because the media choose not to report them,” said Pelley.

Trump told military leaders at CENTCOM Monday that terror attacks are being under-reported by the media.

“It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported. And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that.”

Trump targeted the New York Times in a tweet over the weekend after the paper reported on the inner workings of the new administration.

Here’s more on the CBS report that’s making news of its own today.