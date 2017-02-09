Curt Smith Of Tears For Fears & Ted Yoder Perform “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” On The Dulcimer

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” is probably one of the greatest songs of all time. It’s certainly a staple for Tears for Fears fans. While the original version is great, you might just like this version better.

Ted Yoder is a very popular professional dulcimer player from Goshen, Indiana. He takes popular songs and plays them on the dulcimer, which his fans now call “Yoderizing.”

About a month or so ago, Ted teamed up with Tears for Fears’ Curt Smith and drummer Jamie Wollam to do a dulcimer rendition of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” Now, the guys are literally sitting under a tree, at Yoder’s family orchard. They actually have to wait to start due to a tractor going by. If you just want to hear the song, skip straight to the 1:50 mark.

Enjoy!