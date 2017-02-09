Did Vogue Photoshop Gigi Hadid’s Hand To Make Ashley Graham Look Thinner?

The March issue of Vogue is supposed to celebrate beauty of all types, and the cover features Adowa Aboah, Liu Wen, Vittoria Ceretti, Imaan Hammam, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Ashley Graham.

But rather than celebrating beauty of all types, the magazine seems to be stirring up some Photoshop controversy.

Here is the cover in question:

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham and Others Celebrate Diversity on the March Cover of Vogue https://t.co/IZ3976DChE pic.twitter.com/JTwzhtffGC — marianne_hanns (@marianne_hanns) February 8, 2017

Notice anything strange? Take a closer look at Gigi Hadid’s hand:

Is Gigi’s hand photoshopped on her new Vogue cover or just awkwardly placed? https://t.co/3lMMGjbqK4 pic.twitter.com/t0OYa2W72s — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 8, 2017

It appears they Vogue might have Photoshopped Gigi’s hand to cover up Ashley Graham’s “belly”. And people on social media are upset about it:

Shame on you @voguemagazine is GiGi's super long arm covering Ashley Graham's belly,Ashley dropping her hand to make her leg slimmer #vogue pic.twitter.com/korQux9DHv — Mark Parker (@markparker2005) February 8, 2017

Woah woah… This #VogueCover … photoshop gone wrong (Gigi's hand), trying to make Ashely look thinner (only one with hand down) & more pic.twitter.com/BsgDjrPlA8 — Madison Brodsky (@BrodskyMadison) February 8, 2017

The cover of March 2017 @voguemagazine. Can we please stop with the aggressive photoshop? Look at Gigi's hand/arm… pic.twitter.com/3tqppySyaz — Kim Pincombe~Cole (@kimpcole) February 8, 2017

However upon further review, Buzzfeed noticed that the photo might not actually be Photoshopped. Are those Gigi’s fingers Photoshopped or his Ashley’s Hand actually wrapped around her stomach:

So what do you think? Has the photo been altered, or is it just bad body placement?