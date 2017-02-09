Friday, February 10th, Earth Will See A Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, Snow Moon, & Comet

February 10th is the hat-trick of space! This Friday night will feature the rare occurrence of a penumbral lunar eclipse, a snow moon, and a comet.

Ok, let’s start with the penumbral eclipse. It’s nothing like a total eclipse. In fact, you might miss it if aren’t looking for it. In this case, the moon’s surface only darkens slightly. In order to get the best view possible, be sure to check the sky around 7:45PM Central.

Friday night will also show off a snow moon, which is just a fancy word for a full moon. It’s just called a snow moon because it happens during the winter.

If that’s not enough for you, we will also get a fly-by comet. Just look for the green streak in the sky around 2AM.