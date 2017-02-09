George Clooney Is Having Twins

February 9, 2017 4:54 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Twins

Following in Beyonce’s footsteps, George Clooney, just announced he will be a father of two. It was announced on The Talk with Julie Chen during the show that his wife Amal is pregnant with twins:

“Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney! The Talk has confirmed that the 55-year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39-year-old attorney wife are expecting twins,” Chen said.

“Now, what we did find out that no one else is reporting, is that the twins are due this June!”

Congrats to the happy family!

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live