IKEA Proposes Plan To Open New Location In Fort Worth

February 9, 2017 9:54 AM By Jenny Q
IKEA keeps growing.  The Swedish furniture store has just proposed plans to open a brand new location in Fort Worth.  It would be DFW’s third location, after Frisco and Grand Prairie, and Texas’ sixth overall.

The store would be located 10 miles north of downtown Fort Worth, built on 27 acres of land at the southwestern corner of Interstate 35W and N. Tarrant Parkway.  Lars Petersson, IKEA U.S. president said in a statement, “We are thrilled with our success in North Texas since opening our first store 11 years ago, so we are excited to propose a Fort Worth store to grow our Dallas-area reach.  This proposed Fort Worth store would complement our Dallas-area presence in Frisco and soon in Grand Prairie by bringing the unique family-friendly shopping experience even closer to customers in the western part of the Metroplex.”

Pending the necessary documents, approvals, and agreements, they would begin construction in Spring 2018, hopefully for a Summer 2019 open.

Via Benzinga

