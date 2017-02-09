Lady Gaga Responds To The Body Shamers Saying, “I’m Proud Of My Body”

The celebrity life is a difficult life. Think about it…everything you do and say is under some kind of scrutiny. There will always be someone looking for your flaws. Even putting on one the best Superbowl halftime shows in years isn’t enough for some in this day and age.

Sadly, there are people out there who felt the need to bash Lady Gaga’s body on Sunday night. There were several comments about her stomach that hit Twitter during the Superbowl performance. All of the comments coming from people who are probably just jealous or feel the need to put others down to make themselves feel better.

Needless to say, word travels fast and got back to Gaga. For the most part, Gaga doesn’t really care what you think about her body. Instead of going after the internet trolls, she opted to encourage people to not only be proud of their body, but to just be yourself.

Amen! Words of wisdom for the world.