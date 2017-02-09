Michael Jackson’s Mom Katherine Claims Abuse and Files Restraining Order Against Nephew Trent Lamar Jackson

The Jackson’s mom Katherine, age 86, filed documents in Los Angeles and now has a restraining order against nephew Trent Lamar Jackson, whom she claims is an “abusive con-man”, according to TMZ.

Katherine claims to have tried on February 3, with a Sheriff present, to terminate Trent from his nearly six-figure driver salary. However, Trent left just before her lawyer and deputies arrived.

Katherine’s documents reveal claims of Trent manipulating her for years in an effort to take control of her finances, live rent-free in her guest house, and estrange her from her children.

Katherine alleges Trent was removing funds from her accounts and says some of her children, including daughter Rebbie, are willing to testify against Trent. Katherine also noted she has to hide in her closet so she can speak freely to her kids.

Katherine is also concerned about her physical safety and said, “Now that he knows his conduct will be revealed, she fears what he may do to her upon her return.”

Currently, a judge’s order required Trent to stay 100 yards away from her, plus vacate her guest house and return all related keys.

Katherine is presently visiting her daughter Janet and her husband in London, and to spend time with her new grandson.