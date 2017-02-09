Name A Cockroach After An Ex This Valentine’s Day

February 9, 2017 9:48 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Bronx Zoo, Cockroach, Ex, Roach, valentines day

Thanks to the Bronx Zoo in New York, you can now get some discounting revenge on your ex by naming one of the most despicable and disgusting insects in the planet after them. Fitting (in some cases)

For a mere $10 donation to the zoo you can name one of their Madagascan Hissing Cockroaches, or if you are feeling a little more generous for $35 you get a plush cockroach included in your package, along with an official naming certificate.

Ps. No need to live in NYC, the zoo provides digital certificates through an online portal that with automatically notify your ex (or whomever you chose) that they now have an insect named after them.

Now the tricky part is to pick which ex to name the roach after….

via GIPHY

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live