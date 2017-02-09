Netflix Trailer for New Series ‘Dear White People’ Prompts Boycott, Backlash

February 9, 2017 10:42 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Boycott, Dear White People, Netflix

The series ‘Dear White People,’ based on the 2014 film of the same name, is set at a fictional, predominantly white Ivy League University. Logan Browning stars as Samantha White, a black college student who hosts a radio show about her experience as a minority at the school.

The 10-episode first season will premiere on April 28. The trailer has triggered all kinds of response, including cancellations of Netflix subscriptions:

And of course it wouldn’t be a real internet controversy if their weren’t people upset about the boycott:

Can we all just take a deep breath and calm down? It’s just a TV show.

