New Poll Says 16% Of People Have Stopped Talking To Friends & Family Over Politics

Actually, it’s probably more like “have someone else’s politics become a problem for you?” Because it’s never our politics, right? It’s not what we believe. It’s what they believe.

As a result, a new Reuters poll says 16 percent of us have stopped talking to a friend or family member over politics. Four in 10 surveyed say they’ve argued with a loved one – a number that’s gone up since the election.

One California couple is even calling it quits after 22 years. So that’s the question? Have politics cost you a relationship with a family member or friend in the last year? Take our poll.