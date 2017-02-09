President Trump Says Nordstrom Treated Ivanka “Unfairly”

Last week, the news dropped that Nordstrom would not continue to do business with Ivanka Trump. Essentially, they dropped her clothing line, which led many to believe that Nordstrom caved to the boycott pressures of a group called Grab Your Wallet.

Nordstrom has made no such claim. A Nordstrom rep said…

“Each year we cut about 10% [of brands] and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

It was only a matter of time before President Trump took to Twitter to voice his thoughts on the situation. The President tweeted from his Trump account…

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Then almost immediately after, the tweet was retweeted by the POTUS account. Meanwhile, Trump’s daughter Ivanka is taking the high road. Nor does she seem to be too broken up about it. She’s keeping herself busy in the White House.

Taking a call in the White House with my personal assistant Theodore. ❤ pic.twitter.com/7BY5jef0gw — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 7, 2017

