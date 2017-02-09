Rebekah Reviews “Fifty Shades Darker”

It’s no secret…I hated Fifty Shades of Grey. So, it was a nice surprise when Fifty Shades Darker, a sequel, was better than the first installment. Now, please don’t take that the wrong way. Fifty Shades Darker is still a pretty terrible movie, just cot quite as terrible as the first film.

For starters, the movie actually had a plot outside of the sex contract. In Darker, Christian Grey actually makes an attempt to have a real relationship with Anastasia. There are also a couple of side plots, one of which deals with Grey’s “sex teacher,” who seems to be jealous that Christian has found true love, the other deals with Ana’s boss, who sexually harasses her at work (which will be continued in a third film).

Once again the acting is bad. Not once did I feel like any kind of chemistry between Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. Darker has more of a Rom-Com feel. Honestly, there’s really only three big sex scenes, most of which Grey spends still in his pants. Weird right!

Just for fun, here’s a pic of me and my friend Calisa getting our Fifty Shades on.

#fiftyshadesdarker sneak peak! Do we look hot? A photo posted by kluvrebekah (@kluvrebekah) on Feb 8, 2017 at 5:15pm PST

My biggest issue with this movie isn’t the acting or the plot…it’s the lack of equal nudity between Grey and Ana. I don’t think it’s right to expect Dakota Johnson to get naked in every other scene, whereas Dornan, barely shows his full butt once. That’s insane. This movie is supposed to be for women. Guess what! Women don’t want to see other women’s boobs!

With that being said, I did speak with two guys at the screening. Both of them loved the movie. Each of them gave it an 8 out of 10. So guys, get yourself to Fifty Shades Darker.