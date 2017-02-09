The Domino’s Pizza Wedding Registry Has Begun!

February 9, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Know someone getting married who loves pizza?

Domino’s Pizza has begun it’s wedding registry!

USA TODAY reports the Ann Arbor, Michigan chain now offers $20 – $100 e-gift cards, which family and friends can utilize to treat the newly married couple with food, a bachelorette party, or even a post-nuptials date night. Package samples include, “Bust Out The Fine China” and “The Wedding Night“.

Laura Krahel of Canton, Michigan decided to try the Domino’s Pizza registry because she felt her fiance’s friends would have fun with it. She and her fiance’ are also registered at zola.com. Krahel said, “I posted it to Facebook yesterday and got 70 likes on it and I thought, ‘We might get a lot of pizza, but that might be awesome. We can share with all our guests or our bridal party or we could donate it.”

Hey! You know America! There’s always someone looking for fun…:). I can easily see someone opting out of the traditional registry for something more on the fun side. Watch out! I predict Budweiser will do the same… haha!

