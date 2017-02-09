Universal Music Now Has Exclusive Licensing Rights To Prince’s Last 25 Albums!

Universal Music… just became more powerful!

In a deal announced today, Universal Music has obtained exclusive licensing rights to Prince’s New Power Generation recordings… the 25 albums from the last 20 years of his life, according to Yahoo!

In addition, beginning next year, Universal Music will obtain U.S. rights to specific Prince albums released on Warner Brothers, between 1979 and 1995.

This massive deal combines Prince’s music publishing, merchandising and a large percentage of his recorded music.

Prince fans who prefer streaming their music will find this new deal advantageous. Expect Prince’s music from this deal to be available, soon.

