UPDATE: Madonna’s Adoption Of Twins Took Only TWO WEEKS!

TMZ reports 4-year-old twins Stella and Esther of Malawi (east Africa), lost their mother just 5 days after birth, and sadly, their father, who had 5 other children, could not financially take care of them.

Madonna, who had already adopted children from Malawi and done charitable work in the country, came into the lives of Stella and Esther last year and applied to adopt them on January 25. Madonna had denied the story about her planning to adopt again, but returned to Malawi this past Tuesday to seek a court approval for the adoption of Stella and Esther, which she received. What would have taken up to 7 months, took just two weeks, due to Madonna’s previous Malawi adoptions.

Now, a government appointed guardian will accompany Madonna and the girls to do a Home Study Report on the care the girls receive, which could take up to a year. Once complete, the adoption will also be.

Best wishes to Madonna and her now 6 children!

