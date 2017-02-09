UPDATE: Madonna’s Adoption Of Twins Took Only TWO WEEKS!

February 9, 2017 2:15 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Adoption, East Africa, Madonna, Madonna Adopts 2 More Children, Malawi, Malawi Adoptions

TMZ reports 4-year-old twins Stella and Esther of Malawi (east Africa), lost their mother just 5 days after birth, and sadly, their father, who had 5 other children, could not financially take care of them.

Madonna, who had already adopted children from Malawi and done charitable work in the country, came into the lives of Stella and Esther last year and applied to adopt them on January 25.  Madonna had denied the story about her planning to adopt again, but returned to Malawi this past Tuesday to seek a court approval for the adoption of Stella and Esther, which she received. What would have taken up to 7 months, took just two weeks, due to Madonna’s previous Malawi adoptions.

 

Now, a government appointed guardian will accompany Madonna and the girls to do a Home Study Report on the care the girls receive, which could take up to a year. Once complete, the adoption will also be.

Best wishes to Madonna and her now 6 children!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live