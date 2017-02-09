Valentines Day: Who Wants To Eat At Home vs. Eating Out?

February 9, 2017 2:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Cooking, Cooking At Home on Valentines Day, Cooking In Relationships, Men Who Cook, valentines day

Daily Meal reports a new survey shows 70% of respondents… would rather have a home cooked meal versus eating out for Valentines Day!

Here are more interesting findings:

  • 85% said cooking with a partner improved communication.
  • Over 80% of men said they would be more likely to begin a relationship with someone who was a great cook.
  • 75% of women said a great meal could be more enjoyable than a bedroom romp. Only 53% of men felt the same way.
  • 75% of men said they would cook a meal to impress a potential partner.
  • 67% said cooking together added more romance to a relationship.
  • 44% of women would rather be in a relationship with someone who was great in the kitchen that someone with a great body.

Eye opening, to say the least!

I admittedly am not a good cook. Instead, I am  very good at clean-up. Just ask my wife! Haha!  We both work a lot, and rarely have time to prepare elaborate meals. When we do, I am generally the clean-up man. Please just stay out of my way as I do battle:).

How do you feel about the above stats?

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakePCookin

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live