Anthony Anderson’s Mom Taught Him How To Perform Certain Activities In The Bedroom

February 10, 2017 7:37 AM
Filed Under: anthony anderson, Conan, how-to, Mother, Sex

Dear Lord in heaven! Blackish star Anthony Anderson and his mother are waaaaaaaaaay too close for comfort!

Getting the sex talk from mom and dad is embarrassing enough, but what if your parents took “the talk” to the extreme? What if your mom got right down to the details? What if she actually taught you how to have sex?

Creeped out yet? No? Wait for it…

Anthony Anderson’s mom actually taught him how to perform oral sex!!! The actor, while spending some time on Conan, actually confessed that…

“My mother taught me how to go downtown.”

Ok, THAT is officially too much information.

 

More from Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live