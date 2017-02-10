Archeologists Discover A 12th Dead Sea Scrolls Cave

February 10, 2017 6:54 AM
Filed Under: archeologists, cave, Dead Sea Scrolls, Discovery

It’s been sixty years since archeologists have discovered anything relating to the Dead Sea Scrolls. Up until Wednesday, it was believed that only eleven caves contained scrolls. However, upon discovery of a twelfth cave, it looks like the theory about thieves taking off with some of the scrolls in the mid-1900s may be true.

Dr. Oren Gutfeld, an archaeologist at the Hebrew University’s Institute of Archaeology and director of the excavation said…

“This exciting excavation is the closest we’ve come to discovering new Dead Sea Scrolls in 60 years. Although at the end of the day no scroll was found… the findings indicate beyond any doubt that the cave contained scrolls that were stolen.”

So far, archeologists have found broken jars, lids, scroll wrapping, leather, and string. You can read more details HERE.

More from Jody Dean And The Morning Team
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live