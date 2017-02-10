Blake Powers Review “John Wicks: Chapter 2”

John Wick: Chapter 2 with Keanu Reeves, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ian McShane, Common, Bridget Moynahan, and Laurence Fishburne, picks up where John Wick left off… the wick… is lit… and the fire burns with broken bones, bullets and a body-count so high, Texas Health combined with several other area hospitals couldn’t handle it all!!!

Action hurls your direction pretty much non-stop, beginning to end, with enough Japanese martial arts (Aikido, Jiu-Jitsu, Judo) and good-old right crosses to make Steven Seagal and Mike Tyson wink and blink.

When a retired killer says he’s retired, let it be, unless you have a marker on him, and such is the case here. However, the marker is held by a self-centered former employer, who also has no intention on Wick living after his duty is done. It’s the stereotypical case of erasing all traces of evidence… but erasing John Wick… is no easy task.. and deadly to those who try.

Keanu Reeves seems to do well with scripts that require little dialogue… and lots of action. Here, actions speak more than words, which would he futile in most instances.

If you’re looking for a movie that’s pure adrenaline, filled with fighting and gun battle scenes that take a a little different direction compared to most, makes you think it’s over… when it’s far from it, and pop-corn friendly, as noted by Keanu Reeves, see John Wick: Chapter 2… 4 of 5 stars!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed