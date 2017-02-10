Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: Feb 10-12

There are laughs, boating plans, hockey, basketball, art, Mardi Gras, 80s, comic book, TV stars and floral thangs to do this weekend!

Friday

The Comedy Get Down at American Airlines Center – starring Cedric The Entertainer – D.L. Hughley, George Lopez, Eddie Griffin and Charlie Murphy.

Now – Sunday

DFW Winter Boat Expo at Dallas Market Hall – “Many people think of horses when they think of Texas. But with so many lakes in the region, residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are more likely to own boats. Just look to the 2013 DFW Boat Expo coming to Dallas Market Hall July 18-21, 2013. The boat show is the largest event of its kind ever staged at Market Hall”, according to their website.

Saturday

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes – 1pm – American Airlines Center

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic – 8pm – American Airlines Center

All Dallas Art Show and Auction at 500X Studios – per their website, “Open your eyes and see Dallas in a new way through spectacular painted works derived from the inspiration of the city’s current Renaissance. The All-Dallas Art Show & Auction is a interactive event bringing the evolving culture of the big D to life. After collaborating with several success art exposés; The SMJ.GALLERY steps into its own to bring you an artfully crafted evening featuring: local music authentic creatives, hand crafted drinks, delightful bites, fine pastries, and more, right in the heart of Deep Ellum. The SMJ.GALLERY will host around of 200 DFW art lovers of all ages from 8pm until 12am with the presentation and auction starting promptly at 9:30pm. Come be a part of the high-energy showcase and auction for a chance to bid on one-of-a-kind artwork from sought-after local creative Steven Michael Johnson. His powerful and inspiring pieces have taken the Dallas native across the country, growing the gallery brand, and setting the bar high for young artists. Join the SMJ.GALLERY for positives vibes from the local art scene, enjoy refreshments, take home a masterpiece, and most importantly celebrate the greatness that is the city of Dallas.

Paul Taylor Dance Company at Eisemann Center – their website notes, “The PAUL TAYLOR DANCE COMPANY, established in 1954, is one of the world’s most highly respected and sought-after ensembles. This return engagement marks the company’s eighth appearance at the Eisemann Center – an ongoing relationship that has resulted in our hosting three World Premieres, and the filming of a documentary – Creative Domain. Featured on the program is a world premiere of Continuum, a new work by Taylor Alumna Lila York, commissioned through Taylor Company Commissions and made on the Taylor dancers. Continuum is set to Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” recomposed by Max Richter. It is an abstract work in nine sections that offer images of contemporary life in a fraught world. It is about finding peace in a hostile environment. Also on the program are two works from the Taylor repertoire, Book of Beasts and Cascade. Educational activities will include a Master Class at 6 pm on Fri, Feb. 10 in the Bank of America Theatre. An Open Educational Rehearsal will take place at 3:30 pm on Sat, Feb. 11 in the Hill Performance Hall. This performance is an Eisemann Center Presents MainStage Show. To see a video clip, click here.

1980s Valentine’s Prom at Double Wide – according to their website, “Do you love love? Do you love the ’80s? DO YOU LOVE TO DANCE??? Come celebrate the era of acid wash, silk shirts, spandex and side ponytails, Duckie–it’s time again for Double Wide’s annual ’80s Valentine’s Prom.Featuring:*The Rich Girls – Dallas’ premier party-time ’80s cover specialists. Pretty much guaranteed to have at least one member disrobe onstage.*The incomparable Dezi 5 doing Beyonce’s “Lemonade”. Get in the good times formation!*DJ Gabriel Mendoza in the main bar with the flashback grooves you know and love (plus the ones you don’t know, but will love forever and ever, amen).*Killer grub from Easy Slider Truck

Hearts In The Park: Wild About You at Klyde Warren Park – as noted on their website, “includes family-friendly activities from 3 to 6 p.m. followed by a screening of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (Rated G) at 6:30 p.m.”Other activities throughout the day will include: 3 – 4:30 p.m. – Dallas Zoo Animals 4:30 p.m. – Puppy Parade 4:45 – 6 p.m. – Dance Lessons with The Rhythm Room 6:30 – 9 p.m. – Beauty and the Beast movie screening



Saturday & Sunday

Dallas Comic Con at Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas – per their website, “#DallasComicShow is a family-friendly event in the DFW area featuring exciting comic book and media guests, costumed characters, gaming and Anime content. Our mission is to bring back an affordable pop culture convention experience to the DFW area, something everyone can enjoy and embrace without breaking the bank. This is show run by fans and done for fans. We are here to make sure you have fun. Our inaugural shows were held at the Richardson Convention Center – in the Spring (April 23-24) and in late Summer (August 6-7). Our next event will be at the Irving Convention Center on February 11-12, 2017 – we also have two dates currently held for return shows at the Richardson Civic Center in 2017. We hope to see you there! Celebrity guests include Nick Stahl (The Man Without A Face, Sin City, Terminator 3, Carnivale), Gil Gerard & Erin Gray (Buck Rogers in the 25th Century), Helen Slater (Supergirl), Kathy Najimy (King of The Hill, Hocus Pocus, Sister Act), WWE legend “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Reggie Rolle & Amy Rolle (Power Rangers Lost Galaxy), and Alexis Cruz (Stargate and Stargate SG-1)

Sunday

Jeff Dunham at American Airlines Center – 3pm

Now – Feb. 24

$5 Admission at The Dallas Arboretum

Now – Feb. 28

Now- March 27

Skyline 360 Tour at Klyde Warren Park – their website notes, “Join the Dallas Center for Architecture for a “standing” tour of the Dallas skyline. Klyde Warren Park offers the perfect vantage point to see the buildings that have made up Dallas’ architectural heritage for the last 100 years. From three vantage points in 25 minutes, you’ll learn all about the buildings that define our skyline in Uptown and Downtown Dallas. The tour begins at the games cart in the Reading and Games Room on the northwest side of the park. No advance registration is required.”

Now – June 9

