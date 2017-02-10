Lady Gaga Has A New Man In Her Life!

Lady Gaga has a new man!

E-Online reports Gaga (age 30) is dating her 48-year-old talent agent Christian Carino, who’s client list includes Justin Bieber, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez and Miley Cyrus.

Hollywoodlife.com reports the two were together at a Kings Of Leon concert. In addition, Gaga and Carino were seen enjoying each other’s affections during Super Bowl weekend. In addition, they attended Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid’s Spring 2017 fashion show.

Best wishes to Gaga, Carino, and hope they can continue making time for each other. If anyone understands their professional commitments, it’s each other.

