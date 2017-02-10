Man Blames Uber For Divorce, Seeks $45 Million In Lawsuit

A glitch in Uber’s app led a French business’s divorce, and he is seeking damages to the tune of $45 million.

The man previously used his wife’s phone to order an Uber, and even though he logged out his account, she kept receiving notifications on his whereabouts.  Receiving these notifications led her to believe he was cheating, so she divorced him.

A French newspaper, Le Figaro, was able to replicate the circumstances of the glitch, proving that it is possible to obtain a user’s information and passenger location without needing a password, which actually opens doors for a whole bevy of problems.

Uber, of course, has no comment on the matter.  They told Le Figaro, “Uber doesn’t publicly comment on individual cases, and especially those which concern things such as a divorce procedure.”

An initial hearing for the case is set for February.

Via Daily Dot

