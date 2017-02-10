Netflix & Chill To The Sultry Sounds Of Michael Bolton On Valentine’s Day

Do you have plans for Valentine’s Day? Are you staying in or going out? How about a little Netflix and chill!

There’s nothing better than staying in with your loved one, all cuddled up on the couch, watching Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special on Netflix! Yes, THE Michael Bolton is bringing the romance to Valentine’s Day!

At this point, you’re probably trying to wrap your brain around the idea. Your thinking…is he going to sing “When A Man Loves A Woman” for two straight hours?

Remember a few years ago when Michael Bolton teamed up with the Lonely Island Guys at the Emmys? Here’s a refresher…

Apparently, the guys formed some sort of weird friendship during that process. So, Bolton and the group have teamed up yet again for Valentine’s Day. Right now, on Netflix, you can spend the evening with the world’s greatest lover, Michael Bolton. The special will also feature Andy Samberg, the Lonely Island, and a whole slew of celebrities.

This is guaranteed to get you in the mood!