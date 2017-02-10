Rockwall Boy Starts “Kid-Friendly” Food Drive

Diana Newton said her son Kaden says her son first an interest in feeding the needy when he was 4. Now 7, Kaden has formed a non-profit organization dedicated to collecting “kid-friendly” foods to donate to local pantries and shelters.

Called “Mac & Cheese and Pancakes,” after two of his favorite foods, Kaden got the idea to form the organization after visiting Rockwall County Helping Hands. He told NBC, “There was like canned carrots and canned green beans that I didn’t really like, and so I thought like, well, I can get some kid-friendly food to make those kids happy.”

The Newtons requested donations be made through an Amazon Wish List, and in just the past week, the family has received over 6,000 donated food items. Boxes full of cereal, peanut butter and pasta, are stacked up around their home, and Kaden says “It’s awesome. It’s unbelievable.”

Rockwall County Helping Hands plans to pick up the first round of donations on Monday.

Via NBC DFW