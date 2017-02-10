Study Shows First Born Kids Develop Better Thinking Skills

As a last-born, I vehemently disagree with these alternative facts. Researchers at the University of Edinburgh and University of Sydney found that first-born kids are the brightest of the bunch.

Here’s the theory: first-born babies get a lot more mental stimulation from their parents than other siblings. They get much more of their parents’ undivided attention and are subjected to interactions and tasks that stimulate brain activity at a much younger age.

That early mental stimulation results in better thinking skills and higher IQ test scores than subsequent siblings, as well as higher earnings/higher levels of education in adulthood.

What say you, middle/last-born children? Revolt??